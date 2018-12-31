Latest Newscelebrities

Kannada Actor CH Loknath passed away

Dec 31, 2018, 04:03 pm IST
Veteran Kannada actor CH Lokanath passed away on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 91.

According to ANI, the stage artist breathed his last at around 12.10 am. Lokanath’s mortal remains will be kept in Bengaluru’s Ravindra Kalakshetra for fans to pay last respects between 12 and 2.30 pm.

He is survived by four daughters and a son.

Lokanath was in the Kannada film industry for nearly six decades and was affectionately addressed as ‘Uncle Lokanath’ by his fans. He had acted in over 600 movies and more than 1,000 plays

