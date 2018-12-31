WhatsApp to stop working on phones

WhatsApp announced the end of support for a slew of mobile devices a few years ago, and this includes devices that run on BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry OS, Nokia Symbian S60, Windows Phone 8.0, Nokia S40, Android versions 2.3.7 and older, iPhone iOS 7 and older. WhatsApp no longer invests in developing its service for these platforms, and it will stop working on all of them by 2020. It already doesn’t work with devices that run on Nokia Symbian S60, BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 OS. After December 31, i.e., today, WhatsApp will also stop working for devices that run on Nokia S40.

The Nokia S40 OS was seen in the company’s mid-tier devices like Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia 301, Nokia 515.

WhatsApp says that devices that run on Nokia S40 won’t be able to use WhatsApp after December 31, i.e., today. Support was expected to end in June this year, but WhatsApp extended it till December, bringing some relief to the few Nokia S40 users.