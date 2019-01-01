Latest NewselectionscelebritiesPolitics

After Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s political entry, now actor Prakash Raj will be contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Jan 1, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Less than a minute
once-again-prakash-raj-lashes-out-at-bjp-for-propagating-hindutva

Prakash Raj’s announcement comes after actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan decided to take the political plunge.

In Tweeter, the actor conveyed his new year wishes to fans and said he will be contesting in the upcoming parliament elections as an independent candidate. However, he is yet to decide on a constituency from where he would fight. He further said, “Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too.”

Recently, the actor had taken a dig at the BJP after it lost in three Hindi heartland states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In May, the 53-year-old actor had launched a campaign called just asking against the BJP seeking answers from the ruling party.

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka elections: Badami rivals face off
Apr 23, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Karnataka Elections: Yedyurappa to face rival in Badami

Jul 21, 2018, 11:30 pm IST

Mohanlal’s Neerali leaked online on “free downloading” sites

Jul 19, 2018, 08:42 pm IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves a Tip of 16 Lakhs to the Hotel Staff! You Won’t Guess the Reason

Dec 18, 2017, 09:12 pm IST

Shree Saini crowned Miss India USA 2017

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close