After Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s political entry, now actor Prakash Raj will be contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Prakash Raj’s announcement comes after actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan decided to take the political plunge.

In Tweeter, the actor conveyed his new year wishes to fans and said he will be contesting in the upcoming parliament elections as an independent candidate. However, he is yet to decide on a constituency from where he would fight. He further said, “Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too.”

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE..a new beginning .. more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too.. — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 31, 2018

Recently, the actor had taken a dig at the BJP after it lost in three Hindi heartland states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In May, the 53-year-old actor had launched a campaign called just asking against the BJP seeking answers from the ruling party.