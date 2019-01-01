KeralaLatest News

This is What Actor-MLA Mukesh said about Women Wall

Jan 1, 2019, 09:06 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Women Wall, stretching through the entire stretch of Kerala in 640 kilometres is going to be raised today. While the opposition has lashed out at the Government for the way it handled the issue, CPI(M) MLA Mukesh was quite excited about it. Mukesh said Women wall is raised for women equality.

“All those who oppose women wall are those who want to retard the society and take it to the situation that existed before centuries. Only a small group has raised their objection against the wall. All sections in the society will be a part of the wall,” he said.

