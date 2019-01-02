KeralaLatest News

A.K Balan Says Thanthri Had to Respect the S.C Verdict While Protecting the Customs at Sabarimala

Jan 2, 2019, 11:21 am IST
After it has been confirmed officially that two young women, KanakaDurga and Bindu have indeed made it into Sabarimala, the shrine has been closed.  Minister of Law, A K Balan has strongly condemned head priest’s(thanthri) closing of the shrine and said it would invite legal actions.

“Thanthri has a dual responsibility, one is to approve Supreme Court Verdict, the second one is to take steps as per customs and traditions. Instead of balancing both, closing the shrine in a way that disrespects Supreme Court verdict is a clear violation. Even while taking the steps as per customs, he should be aware of the Supreme Court verdict. Else he will be subjected to legal action” said the law minister A K Balan.

