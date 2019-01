Bindhu and Kanakadurga who once made an unsuccesful attempt to enter Sabarimala has finally made it to the Sannidhanam, had darshan and it has been confirmed. But Police has not officially confirmed their visit so far.

As per the of report the channel 24, they reached Pamba by 1 am in the morning and quietly trekked the hill temple. Police refused to respond to the issue but Bindhu said she had the protection of the police all the way through.