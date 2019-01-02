BJP MP welcomes women entry in Sabarimala

As the Kerala BJP is in the main partner in the protest for maintaining the customs and traditions in Sabarimala temple. A parliament member of the party has come forward to reject the party stand on Sabarimala. This is for the first time that a senior party leader coming to support the woman entry in the temple.

BJP MP Udith Raj has welcomed the women entry in Sabarimala temple. He said that age-old custom of considering women as impure must be changed. These kinds of customs and traditions must be broken. He even goes to the extent of refuting the Prime Minister’s opinion on Sabarimala.

He supported the woman who entered the temple. The protest against that must be condemned. The ban on woman entry in the temple is like sati and dowry. It must be violated.

Udith Raj is the national executive committee member of BJP and also the chairman of SC – ST confederation.