Contempt of Court against Sabarimala Tantri

A contempt of court pleas has been filed against the tantri of Sabarimala temple. The head priest and priests of the temple has closed the shrine for about an hour for the purification process, as women entered the temple. This has been criticzed by many political leaders and Dewasom minister. Now two women Geenakumari and A.V.Varsha has filed a contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court.

They said that the tantri’s act of closing temple is a serious offence and a contempt of the apex court’s verdict. This plea is for informing the matter to SC. The women has entered the temple as per SC verdict. So closing temple for purification means that they has no respect for the court, they accused.