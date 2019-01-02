Devaswom Board Minister Responds to the entry of two young women into Sabarimala

After it has been confirmed officially that two young women, KanakaDurga and Bindu have indeed made it into Sabarimala, the shrine has been closed. Now Devaswom Board minister Kadakamapally Surendran has responded to the situation. He said:

“Honourable Chief Minister himself has confirmed the entry of two young women into Sabarimala. None of us would have known about their entry had the women not spread the visuals of them entering the temple through Whatsapp.

We had no system to check the age of women entering Sabarimala. Before 1991 many young women used to enter the temple and it was revealed in the high court itself. Devaswom Board and Government were implementing the S.C order of 1991 till 2018. We used to check the documents of the women entering the temple to check their age. But post the SC verdict such a checking has become contempt of court” he said.

According to Travancore Devaswom Manual, thanthri can only close the shrine after discussion with the board. I am not sure they had discussed it with the Devaswom board, even if it is so, closing the shrine is still a violation of the S.C verdict” he said.