KeralaLatest News

Hartal: DGP gives strict warning

Jan 2, 2019, 07:56 pm IST
Less than a minute
loknath behra

fake hartal on Kathua rape case

DGP Lokanth Behra has warned that those who indulge in violence and criminal activities in the name of hartal will be arrested and prosecuted. He also informed that the police will give protection to shops and establishments. And if anybody tries to close this using force the police will take serious actions.

The police will take actions if anybody tries to obstruct the vehicles and normal working of banking and offices. Those who destroy public property will be penalised and they will have to pay compensation. The police will put extra picketing.

He has also given instructions to all range and zonal IG’s and police officers. He requested to all political parties to not obstruct the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 22, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

“Help Me…Help Me” are the final words of Principal allegedly murdered by class 12 student

Actress gets married
Apr 10, 2018, 11:34 am IST

Mollywood Actress Samskrithi gets married

bits-seized-from-exam-centre
May 24, 2018, 03:56 pm IST

Officials seized more than 20 sacks of `answer bits’ from Higher Secondary exam centre

South India's latest trend
Apr 13, 2018, 06:45 am IST

The latest South-Indian trend; #GOBACKMODI goes viral

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close