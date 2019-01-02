Hartal: DGP gives strict warning

DGP Lokanth Behra has warned that those who indulge in violence and criminal activities in the name of hartal will be arrested and prosecuted. He also informed that the police will give protection to shops and establishments. And if anybody tries to close this using force the police will take serious actions.

The police will take actions if anybody tries to obstruct the vehicles and normal working of banking and offices. Those who destroy public property will be penalised and they will have to pay compensation. The police will put extra picketing.

He has also given instructions to all range and zonal IG’s and police officers. He requested to all political parties to not obstruct the peaceful atmosphere in the state.