India vs Australia: Final Decision Taken on R Ashwin’s Selection in Sydney Test

India had made the mistake of not including a spinner in the Perth test and eventually paid the price for it. On Melbourne, R Jadeja’s presence proved crucial and going into the final test, India would not avoid a spinner for sure. The question is if India plays just one spinner, who would that be between Jadeja and Ashwin. Now India has been spared of that confusion since R Ashwin has failed to prove his fitness and is sure to miss Sydney test. Considering that the SCG supports Spinners, India might play Kuldeep Yadav along with Jadeja.

Ashwin was busy in a solo-training session on Tuesday, that too indoors at SCG, hoping to prove his fitness and earn back a place for the 4th Test but the Tamil Nadu-born spinner couldn’t pass the fitness exam on Wednesday and hence was ruled out of a return.