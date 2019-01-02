KeralaLatest News

Kanakadurga and Bindhu Claims they Visited Sabarimala

Jan 2, 2019, 09:03 am IST
Kanakadurga and Bindhu who once made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Sabarimala have finally made it. They claim that they had entered Sabarimala by 3: 45 am in the morning . News Channel 24 said that they had got the visuals of the two women visiting the temple. But Police hasn’t officially confirmed this news. But the channel reported that Bindhu had said that she made the visit under the protection of Police.

