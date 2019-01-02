KeralaLatest News

Sachin Tendulakar’s coach dies

Jan 2, 2019, 08:21 pm IST
The legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who shaped the career of cricket stalwarts – Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli is no more. He died today evening. He was of 86-year old.

For his unparalleled contribution to Indian cricket, Achrekar was honoured with the Dronacharya award. He was also conferred with prestigious Padma Shri award for his services to cricket.

Sachin credits 86-year-old Ramakant Achrekar for every milestone that he ever reached in his glorious batting career. Last year on the special occasion of Guru Purnima, Sachin took to his official Twitter handle to extend his wishes to his teacher. “Today, #GuruPurnima, is the day we remember those who have taught us to be better versions of ourselves. Achrekar Sir, I couldn’t have done all this without you. ?? Don’t forget to thank your gurus and take their blessings. #AtulRanade and I just did,” Sachin wrote on Twitter.

