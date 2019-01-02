Latest NewsIndia

SHOCKING! Woman Gang Raped in Moving Auto rickshaw

Jan 2, 2019, 06:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Gurugram: A woman(42) from Delhi was allegedly gang-raped — first in a room and then in a moving auto-rickshaw — by at least five men after she got off a bus and boarded an auto-rickshaw near Manesar on NH-8 on Saturday afternoon.

In her complaint to the police, the survivor claimed that she was abducted by an auto-rickshaw driver from Gurugram’s Nakhrola Chowk on NH-8 around 2.30 pm.

She was dumped in an unconscious state behind a dhaba on the expressway over 12 hours later early Sunday.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police arrested Ankit and three of his accomplices, identified as Deepak, Mahipal, Ajit and Sunnu on Sunday. A search is on to nab the other two accused.

