The War Will Go On: N S S Reacts to Sabarimala Young Women Entry

In response to the Sabarimala’s controversial issue of Young women entry, N S S General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said that the war will go on and he expressed his gratitude towards Sabarimala Thanthri for his act of closing the sreekovil. He was reacting to the issue of two women entering Sabarimala.

The two women reached sannidhanam today at 3.45am with the protection of mufti police but without the irumudikettu. They skipped pathinettampadi and went through the staff gate. They said that police protected them throughout. They made an attempt to reach sannidhanam recently on December 24 but it was a failure.

Mobile videos and CCTV visuals are out as evidence of Bindhu and Kanaka Durga reaching sannidhanam. No provocations were made toward these black dressed women. They moved to sopanam from sannidhanam.