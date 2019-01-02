“This is Pinarayi Vijayan’s Open to Challenge to all Devotees” K Sudhakaran

The Intelligence Department has officially confirmed that Kanakadurga and Bindu have indeed visited Sabarimala. Congress leader K Sudhakaran said that he is still not sure if the women have actually made it into the hill temple.

“CM doesn’t even know the basics of Renaissance. It is up to the thanthri(head priest) to confirm whether customs were broken at Sabarimala. I cannot make a statement based on Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement. Am not sure about the credibility of the visuals released so far. I am not trying to say they did not go to Sabarimala. But Kerala’s CM’s diabolic attitude towards a temple is not correct. Pinarayi cannot think its silly. This is C.Ms open challenge to all devotees” Sudhakaran said.