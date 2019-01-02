This is the Probable Route at Sabarimala that Police took to Take KanakaDurga and Bindu to the Temple

The Intelligence Department has officially confirmed that Kanakadurga and Bindu have indeed visited Sabarimala. But a majority of the police officers deployed at the temple had no knowledge about the visit of the two young women. They said they have to check the CCTV visuals to confirm their visit. We are not sure how many, but a few police officers in Mufti was along with Bindu and Kanakadurga throughout their journey.

From the visuals that the news channels have released, it looks like in all probability that the women were taken to the temple by avoiding the normal route through the holy 18 steps. There is a gate on the right side of the 18 steps which only lets the entry of temple staffs, media persons, Devaswom board members and police through. Judging from the visuals, it seems like police opened this route for the two young women, evading a number of pilgrims and police officers stationed at the main path to the temple. It is also possible that the visuals may have been recorded in the mobile by one of the policemen.