This is What Panthalam Palace Representative Sasikumara Varma said about Young Women’s Vist at Sabarimala

Jan 2, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Jan 2, 2019, 10:19 am IST

The Intelligence Department has officially confirmed that Kanakadurga and Bindu have indeed visited Sabarimala.  Panthalam Palace Representative Sasikumara Varma said that he will think about further steps after getting proper confirmation from the concerned officers.

“We can only think about further action only if we have confirmation about the young women visit. I have spoken to the officers at Devaswom Board and police and they said they have not yet confirmed the visit of young women. Once it is confirmed, Thanthri will take all the proper steps like Shudhi Kriya,”he said

