Train 18 to be launched between New Delhi-Varanasi soon

India's fastest Train 18

India’s fastest Train 18 will soon start its services between Delhi and Varanasi.

The train which will run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour will reduce the journey time between the two cities from the present 11 hours and 30 minutes to 8 hours.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the train will stop at Kanpur and Allahabad during its journey. World-class facilities and wifi enabled services will be provided, said Goyal.

The train has a number of features to enhance passenger comfort, which include interconnected fully-sealed gangways, automatic doors with retractable footsteps, GPS-based passenger information system, modular toilets with bio-vacuum systems, rotational seats that can be aligned in the direction of travel (available only in the executive class), roller blinds, diffused LED lighting and differently-abled-friendly toilets.

