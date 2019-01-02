U.R.F Starts its Analysis, Can Women Wall Set a New World Record?

Women Wall, raised by a number of organisations in Kerala stretching from Kasargode to Thiruvananthapuram was noted for the participation of the women. Now what is being looked at is whether the wall would make a world record.

Representatives of the Universal Record Forum (URF) has captured the entire wall in video and is going through the footage. Primary indications suggest the wall might actually make it into the record books. URF International Jury Sunil Joseph informed this. The headquarters of the organisation is at Kolkata.

Along with the footage, URF will also take into consideration different documents related to the wall. Along with URF, America Book of Records, Official World Records would also look into the wall and see if its eligible for a record.