Union Cabinet approves continuation of Rastriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram Scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of Rastriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram Scheme, an umbrella scheme of the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, for the period 2017-18 to 2019-2020.

The scheme aims to develop personality and leadership qualities of the youth and to engage them in nation building activities and the extension of the scheme would involve a budget outlay of Rs. 1,160 crore, an official statement said.

During 12th Five Year Plan period, eight youth schemes were brought under the umbrella scheme of Rashtriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram as sub-schemes as part of a rationalization exercise.

“This has helped in achieving better synergies between the schemes and thereby improves their effectiveness and help in achieving better outcomes with the available resources,” the statement said.

The eight sub-schemes included Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, National Youth Corps, National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development, International Cooperation, Youth Hostels, Assistance to Scouting and Guiding Organizations, National Discipline Scheme and National Young Leaders Programme.

The scheme beneficiaries are the youth in the age-group of 15-29 years. In case of programme components specifically meant for the adolescents, the age-group is 10-19 years, the government said.