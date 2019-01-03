KeralaLatest News

“Both Young Women who Entered Sabarimala are Left Activists”: Ramesh Chennithala

Jan 3, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Less than a minute

The Harthal called by Sabarimala Karmasamithi is progressing now and amidst incidents of violence from many places, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala wondered why the government showed such enthusiasm to let young women into Sabarimala. He said the two women who entered the temple are actually left activists.

“Who are these two young women? Both of them have a connection with the Marxist party. One of them is a representative of CITU union in Civil Supplies Corporation. The other one has a connection with CPI(M)L. Both of them were stopped from entering the temple once and ever since they were residing under the protection of the police” he said.

