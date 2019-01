China’s Chang’e-4 probe has successfully landed on the far side of the moon.┬áThe local media reported the unmanned Chang’e 4 lunar lander and rover spacecraft touched down at 10:26 a.m. local time (02:26 GMT) on Thursday.

While past missions have been to the Earth-facing side, this is the first time ever a spacecraft has landed on the unexplored far side of the moon.

The probe is carrying instruments to characterize the region’s geology.