KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Workers Arrested For the Murder of Sabarimala Karmasamithi Member

Jan 3, 2019, 07:46 am IST
Less than a minute

Chandran Unnithan, a Sabarimala Karmasamithi member was killed yesterday in an attack by the CPI(M). Unnithan was seriously injured while taking part in a rally as stones were pelted at him from a CPI(M) area committee office at Pandalam. He was entered into the hospital and was dead late on Wednesday.

Police have arrested two CPI(M) members who allegedly had a hand in the killing of Chandran Unnithan. Kannan and AJu, both members of CPI(M) have been taken into custody.

The rally held yesterday which included even women was attacked out of nowhere. The harthal called by Sabarimala Karmasamithi after Chandran Unnithan’s death is still progressing across the state.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 30, 2018, 12:37 pm IST

Stomach Issue and Weight Gain Worsened, Giant Cyst Removed From Woman’s Stomach

Apr 8, 2018, 05:30 pm IST

Honda PCX125 unveiled: Challenging conventional scooters

Dec 7, 2017, 10:14 pm IST

Wildfire outburst engulfed many celebrities luxurious mansions: left them with no option

Jan 22, 2018, 10:23 am IST

Instagram faces backlash over this fake account; images removed

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close