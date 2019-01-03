Latest NewsIndia

Gang arrested for stealing e-rickshaws

Jan 3, 2019, 11:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Four men suspected to be members of a gang were arrested from Rohini, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Babloo, Ajeet, Amit and Himanshu, they said.

On Monday, police received information that a person, who used to rob e-rickshaw by drugging drivers, will come to see his associates near M2K Mall Sector-3 Rohini, a senior police officer said.At around 10.15 pm, Babloo and Ajeet were apprehended from Sector-3 Rohini.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they were involved in robbing e-rickshaws with their associates Himanshu and Nilesh, who were later arrested, the officer said.Babloo said he was previously involved in the same type of cases. He wanted to open his own godown of e-rickshaw to earn more money, police said.

Nine e-rickshaws, one country-made pistol with four live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they added.

Tags

Related Articles

Viratt Kohli is scared off his wife
Mar 3, 2018, 10:45 am IST

Virat Kohli revealed that he is scared of his wife

Dec 11, 2017, 09:06 pm IST

Check out NASA’s latest Mars rover.

Dec 11, 2018, 10:50 pm IST

Yemen: Government and Houthi rebels swap names of 15000 prisoners

Nov 24, 2017, 02:12 pm IST

Obaida’s murder receives fitting punishment from Dubai Courts

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close