Gang arrested for stealing e-rickshaws

Four men suspected to be members of a gang were arrested from Rohini, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Babloo, Ajeet, Amit and Himanshu, they said.

On Monday, police received information that a person, who used to rob e-rickshaw by drugging drivers, will come to see his associates near M2K Mall Sector-3 Rohini, a senior police officer said.At around 10.15 pm, Babloo and Ajeet were apprehended from Sector-3 Rohini.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they were involved in robbing e-rickshaws with their associates Himanshu and Nilesh, who were later arrested, the officer said.Babloo said he was previously involved in the same type of cases. He wanted to open his own godown of e-rickshaw to earn more money, police said.

Nine e-rickshaws, one country-made pistol with four live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they added.