Harthal Begins at Kerala, Shop Owners Stands Firm on their Stand

Jan 3, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Kochi: Harthal in Kerala, exhorted by Sabarimala Karma Samithi for violating the customs and traditions in Sabarimala has begun. The Harthal is from 6 am to 6 pm today.

BJP had voiced their support for the Harthal but Vyapari Vyavasai Ekopana Samithi president T Nazerudden said that the shops will open today and that they will no cooperate with the Harthal.

UDF convenor Benny Behnan said that they will observe today as Black day throughout the state. There will be a march and Dharna towards secretariate by UDF today.

Kerala, Kannur, Cusat Universities have postponed the exams which were to be held today.

