Intelligence Report Reveals Ominous Signs for Kerala Law and Order

Harthal in Kerala, exhorted by Sabarimala Karma Samithi for violating the customs and traditions in Sabarimala has begun. The Harthal is from 6 am to 6 pm today.

BJP had voiced their support for the Harthal but Vyapari Vyavasai Ekopana Samithi president T Nazerudden said that the shops will open today and that they will no cooperate with the Harthal.

The intelligence report submitted to the government predicts the next two days in Kerala to have many incidents of attacks in different parts of the state. Police have made elaborate preparation to counter this move. The report anticipates these bad occurrences to happen on Thursday and Friday. It also says that in many parts Government offices, the residence of leaders, public transport etc will be under attack.

Meanwhile, the DGP of Police has given strict orders to all who resort to violent measures in the Harthal to be arrested.