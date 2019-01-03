KeralaLatest News

Left Thinker Sunil P Ilayidom Calls Sabarimala Young Women Entry ‘Historic’

Jan 3, 2019, 09:41 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Left thinker and speaker Sunil P Ilayidom who has always advocated that women of all age should enter Sabarimala is understandably happy about Bindhu and Kanakadurga making it into the temple.

While speaking on the issue he said, “This was something that should happen at some point, It is just that it happened today. I think we can look at it as a key moment in the history of this movement. As a termination point for some long-term effort, this occasion gains a lot of importance,” he said.

