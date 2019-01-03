“Religious Belief Succumbing to Emotions is Dangerous”: Actor Mamukkoya

Nilambur: Senior actor Mamukoya was quite eloquent about religious belief succumbing to emotions while speaking after inaugurating the 13th Nilambur Paattutsav Tourism.

“Letting loose the religious feelings is a political move. At least our kids must be taught to live in harmony with others. Everybody believes in the religion that they were born into. If the nurse in the labour room makes a mistake, it can land you in a different religion or none,” he said.

The senior actor also remembered his experiences of his first film ‘Anyarude Bhoomi’ directed by Balan from Nilambur.