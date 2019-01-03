Sachin Tendulkar’s Coach Remakant Achrekar Passed away

Well-known cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, the man behind Sachin Tendulkar, has died aged 87. He breathed his last at his Mumbai residence at 6.30 PM.

The coaching doyen passed away due to old-age ailments at his Shivaji Park residence on Wednesday evening. A father to five daughters, he also encouraged the love for the game in his children, one of whom took over his coaching mantle.

Commenting on Achrekar’s death, Tendulkar said in a statement: “Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on. Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times,” he wrote.

Not just Sachin Tendulkar but he also had players like Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre and Ajit Agarkar among other professional cricketers as his disciples.