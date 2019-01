Kerala Women Commission took case aagainstBJP state vice-president Sivarajan.

Kerala Women Commission took suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the BJP Kerala state vice president’s commentsd on the two womne who entered the Sabarimala temple. Sivarajan who was on hungere strike at state capital has came with some abusive comments aganist the women devotees who entered the Sabarimala temple. He earlier also used casteist comments aganist the CM.