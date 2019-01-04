Latest NewsIndia

Delhi Congress Chief Resigns Months Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Jan 4, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken resigned months ahead of Lok Sabha General Elections,2019. As per the report given by Times Now channel, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted Maken’s resignation and called it a big setback for the Congress party in Delhi.

“I would like to thank the Congress workers in Delhi, media which covered Congress and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for all the love and support I received since I took over four years ago after the 2015 Assembly Elections. This was not easy. My heartfelt thanks,” Maken said in a tweet on Thursday.

