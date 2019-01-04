Is Gambhir Joining BJP? Here is what he said

Gautam Gambhir is the man behind many of India’s major ICC event success. He was the top scorer in the final of both 50 Over World Cup and T 20 World Cup that India had won. The stylish left-hander had recently retired and his entry into politics is highly anticipated since then. Gambhir is known to make strong observations about the current political scenario and the player responded to such speculations. On Twitter he said:

“There have been speculative stories that I am joining politics. Please allow me to clarify that there’s no truth in this. At the moment, I am merely a retired cricketer who like all of you is waiting for India’s series win in Australia”.

So that’s settled, I guess.