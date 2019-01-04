Rohit Sharma and Ritika blessed with a baby girl

Indian cricketer Rohit Sarma and wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. Rohit posted the picture of their first child on his official twitter. Rohit, who tied the knot with Ritika on 13 December 2015, shared an adorable picture with the caption, “Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019.”

After winning the test in Australia, Rohit reached Mumbai to see his first baby. He will not play series-deciding fourth Test in Sydney. He will join the squad back on January 8, when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting 12th January.

“I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly awaiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life,” words of Rohit from an earlier interview by Michael Clarke.