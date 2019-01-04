Sabarimala Issue: BJP M.P Meenakshi Lekhi Gives a Fitting reply to CPI(M) M.P Karunakaran

It was Congress M.P K C Venugopal who initially raised the issue of Sabarimala at Loksabha. He said that Central Government should be bringing an ordinance in the Sabarimala issue, but CPI(M) M.P Karunakaran vehemently opposed this. He cited many stands of Congress and BJP leaders which supported the S.C verdict on Sabarimala. But then Meenakshi Lekhi soon got up and gave a fitting reply to Karunakaran. Here are the excerpts from her speech in the Loksabha:

“This conversation and narrative are coming from people who do not understand Hinduism. The Goddess is worshipped in the menstruating form in Hinduism. We have space for everything and one such temple like Sabarimala has its own ritualistic system. We agree to the extent that rituals of a particular set need to be kept in that form but I feel a certain kind f narrative is set in this country where men are made to feel small and anti-feminist if they pass any order which is logically correct. Though religion cannot be seen from any angle. Can SC decide how the birth of Jesus happened? One person has died because of stone pelting. State Govt is responsible for that. You are actually doing things to provoke a community, you are provoking people. This is not a question of civil right. If a friend of mine is fasting(God) will I go to his residence and disturb him and ask for a cup of coffee? This ritual is about spiritually training men. Can the court decide that the period of fast be reduced to 28 days?”