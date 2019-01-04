Sabarimala: Transgenders Stopped by Devotees at Pamba

Pamba: Theni resident and transgender Kayal was stopped at Pamba while attempting to enter Sabarimala. It was by morning 6 30 that Kayal reached Pamba but was met with protests while entering the forest path.

Kayal said that she has been coming for Ayyappa Darshan for the last 17 years. Earlier Devotees and Police had actually allowed transgenders to enter Sabarimala but Kayal couldn’t enter today.

Kayal said that considering that there is a chance for a protest today, he is returning to his home.