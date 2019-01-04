Sonia Gandhi Stops Congress M.Ps From Protesting in the Sabarimala Issue

The Harthal organised by Sabarimala Karma Samithi had taken violent forms yesterday as many incidents of attacks were reported from different parts of the state. Congress, meanwhile observed yesterday as a black day and tried to protest in a democratic way. To express solidarity with the black day, Congress MPs at Lok Sabha had decided to wear Black Bands, but Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has foiled the plan.

On Wednesday afternoon, hours after it was confirmed that the two women had entered the shrine, the MPs brought the armbands with them to the Lok Sabha chamber. As per sources, Sonia Gandhi saw the black bands and forbid them from wearing it saying that Congress stands for “gender equality and women’s rights”.

“She told the MPs that they could continue their protests in Kerala as part of their local politics. But at the national level, the MPs should not protest against women entering the temple, because it would go against what the Congress stands for — gender equality and women rights,” said sources.