Sasikala from Srilanka attempted to enter Sabarimala but her audacious journey could only go as far as Marakkoottam. She said she did not come with other intentions to Sabarimala and that she is a true devotee.

Meanwhile, Sasikala’s husband and son completed Darshan successfully.

A Fake news had spread that Sasikala had successfully completed Darshan and this caused some of the devotees and protestors to assemble, but it is known that a chance of conflict has been avoided.