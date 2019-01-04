Latest NewsSports

Sydney Test: Pujara Misses Double, Pant On the Way to Ton

Jan 4, 2019, 09:58 am IST
India keeps owning all the sessions they played in the test match and they have now raised a formidable total at tea. Chetheshwar Pujara’s marathon effort did not actually go into a double century as he perished offering a return catch to Lyon at 193.

Rishabh Pant though, continued his merry way and has raced to 88. With about 30 overs to go for the rest of the day, India would probably accelerate the scoring, let Pant score a ton and declare with about 10-15 overs to go for the rest of the day.

