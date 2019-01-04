KeralaLatest News

Visuals Confirm Srilankan Native Sasikala Reaching Sannidhanam

Jan 4, 2019, 11:53 am IST
There was a lot of confusion regarding whether or not Srilankan resident Sasikala had reached Sannidhanam or not. The doubts were put to rest as Sasikala herself came out saying that she couldn’t enter the temple and it was just her husband and son who actually completed Darshan.

But now it seems like Sasikala was lying as visuals have come out revealing Sasikala’s presence at Sannidhanam. We are not sure why Sasikala lied about her visit, but police have confirmed her visit anyway. It is possible that she lied to make sure there won’t be a conflict because of her visit.

