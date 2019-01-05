AAP and Congress parties to Join hands in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Aushtosh, the former AAP leader, revealed that AAP and Congress parties will join hands in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Aushtosh, a journalist as well as a politician said that Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi CM is the one who proposed the idea of joining Congress first.

It was reported earlier that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress were in talks for a Karnataka like alliance in Delhi. The sources had claimed that AAP approached the Congress for the alliance, with an offer of 5:2 ratio for seat sharing in Delhi. Ashutosh added that this alliance may help both parties win all seven seats in Delhi and 13 seats in Punjab.

Punjab is ruled by Congress and AAP is the main opposition. Since the 2013 Assembly polls in Delhi, the vote share of the AAP and the Congress was in the same rhythm, but the BJP’s vote percentage has remained the same. The BJP bagged 31 seats and secured 33.07 per cent vote share in 2013 while the Congress got 24.55 per cent with eight seats.

The AAP, in its debut performance, got 29.49 per cent of votes and bagged 28 seats. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP swept the elections scoring 7-0. The AAP and Congress scored second and third positions respectively. However, in six seats, the votes of the AAP and the Congress combined were much more than that of the BJP. AAP won 67 seats in the 2015 election but the Congress was not in form.

The BJP’s vote share remained more or less the same to 32.09 per cent. 2017 was quite different. In April 2017 Rajouri Garden bypoll, though the BJP wrested the seat from the AAP, the Congress came second and the AAP candidate lost his deposit. The upcoming Lok Sabha election is the one the political world is eagerly waiting for.