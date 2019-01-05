“Left Front Can Get 25 Lakhs of Women into Sabarimala”: Minister K Raju

Pattambi: Amidst all the turmoil that’s happening in Kerala over the Sabarimala young women entry issue, CPI minister K Raju has come out with a provocative statement.

He said if the left front decides to get young women into Sabarimala, it won’t take a lot of effort to even bring 25 lakhs of women into Sabarimala. About 55 lakhs of women participated in the women wall.

Raju said even though he cannot get all women into Sabarimala, at least 25 lakhs of them can be brought to the temple. He added that the right to worship is the same for men and women, according to the Constitution.