More than 19 lakh LPG connections under PMUJ

Jan 5, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
In Gujarat, more than 19 lakh LPG connections have been given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) which provides free of cost LPG gas connection to the poor woman.

This was announced by SS Lamba, Executive Director of Indian Oil and State Level Coordinator of the Scheme in Gujarat. Around 87 percent of Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries in the State has come back to refill LPG cylinder after the release of connection and the average per capita consumption is 4.13 cylinders per year. This is impressive in comparison to the national average, which is around 80 percent.

Recently, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister, has taken a decision to release deposit free LPG connections to the women of poor families, who were not considered earlier under the scheme.

Oil Marketing Companies have introduced 5 Kilogram refill option to the Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, in which they can swap her 14.2 Kilogram cylinder with 5 Kilogram refill and vice versa.

