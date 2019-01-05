Not Three, But Ten Women Entered Sabarimala?Check Out What Police Says

Thiruvananthapuram: As per a report from Mathrubhumi, higher Police sources have revealed that it is not just three women, but a total of ten women have entered Sabarimala.

According to sources, women from abroad, aged between 40 and 50 have visited Sabarimala. It is known that police would submit a report to the Supreme Court in which there will be all the information from the time and date of their entry to the age of the women. Police says even before Women wall, women had entered Sabarimala.

Police explained that three women from a 25-member Malaysian group had reached Sabarimala. But Police has refused to officially confirm the details. The decision was to keep the information of womens entry secret.