Police, CPI(M), SDPI Hunting Down Hindus, Says K Surendran

Kozhikode: BJP state secretary K Surendran has said that Hindus are being hunted down in the state. He alleged that in many places police are behaving like CPI(M) gundas. SDPI activists have joined hands with CPI(M) to attack Hindus. Police are not capturing any of the actual culprits and are instead going after Sangh Parivar workers. Surendran was sharing his opinion through his Fb page.

“It was CPI(M) leadership who started the series of attacks in Kannur. They attacked the house of BJP State Secretary and Former Thalassery Corporation Councillor Haridas’ residence. His wife and children are injured. Bombs were thrown at the residence of V Muraleedharan. Many workers are injured. In many places, party offices and houses were destroyed. SDPI workers are working alongside CPI(M)” he said.