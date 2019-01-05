Sabarimala Karma Samithi Workers Death, Remand Report Suggests Planned Attack

Remand report of the death of Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker Chandran Unnithan(55) suggests a planned attack on the victim. The attackers had huge stone pieces with them to be thrown at the protest show of Sabarimala Karmasamithi. The report also says the culprits had shouted to kill the workers while throwing stones.

Post-mortem report confirms it beyond doubt that Chandran Unnithan died from the serious head injury. Chandran had undergone a heart surgery before.

Earlier, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, much before the Post mortem report was out had said that Chandran did from a heart attack.