School bus fell into gorge in Himachal

Six, including 5 children and the driver was killed in an accident when a school bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur on Saturday morning. The children were aged below 10. Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain said that 14 children have been injured and they are admitted to a local hospital.

It was DAV Public School’s bus which met with the accident and it was around 8:30 am. when the accident happened. 11 children got admitted to a local hospital. Rescue teams came to the spot immediately. It is said that the driver could have lost his control and thus met with the accident. There were 16 occupants on the bus.