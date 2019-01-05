Sydney Test: Spinners Bring India back into the Match

India had gone into this test match with just two seamers in Bumrah and Shami and what it meant is that they were banking heavily on the spinners to deliver the goods. The spin duo of Jadeja and Yadav have not disappointed though, picking 2 wickets each and reducing Australia to 198 for the loss of 5 wickets.

The hosts are trailing by 424 runs and have a mountain to climb with half the side back in the shed. Mohammad Shami picked up the other wicket.

Peter Handscomb in the brief stay has looked okay and Tim Paine has just come into giving him company. One more wicket and India would be on to the tail!