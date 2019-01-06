Britain Warns its Citizens to be Wary of Kerala

Kerala is going through some tough situation like never before as the Government has failed miserably in containing the protest after the young women got into Sabarimala. Harthals have become violent and the news has gone around. Now Britain has asked its citizens to be wary of the situation in Kerala and to be on vigil if they visit Kerala during this period.The British Government has asked its citizens to not go to places with crowds in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Governor P Sadasivam has communicated with the central government regarding the law and order situation in Kerala. The situation that exists in the state for the last two days were communicated with Central home minister.

The central government had given instructions to the state government to get the situation in the state under control as soon as possible.