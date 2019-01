As the Sabarimala issue go worse day by day, BJP blamed the government of Kerala for the violence and protests that took place in Kerala. BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said that Pinarayi Vijayan is the one who is responsible for the riots that are happening in his state.

He also said that all these happen with the support of CPI(M) and that the state government also support them. Rao criticized the CPI(M) for their history of unleashing violence against RSS-BJP.